Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1021: The OG Rolls Up

Donna's honey pot awakens Eric's stinger on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas and Paris are moving SUPER fast.

MarDevil attempts to drown Julie on Days of Our Lives. Abe is shot when Jake's plan goes sideways.

Spencer goes to court on General Hospital. BLQ gets Austin out of ELQ.

Ashland and Victoria get married on The Young and the Restless. Sally and Lauren face off. Who can Mariah go to for friendship and a listening ear.

