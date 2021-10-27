Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is currently conflicted over reconnecting with her bio dad, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). What is going through the Hope for the Future head honcho's mind? Noelle shared her insights with Soap Opera Digest.

Was the actress surprised to find out Hope had been corresponding with an incarcerated Deacon? She shared:

Yes and no. It makes total sense. When Hope thought she lost Beth, she wasn’t always with Liam [Scott Clifton] during that time. There were different things going on in her life. I think it was just a daughter craving the love and affection from a father and I think she was protective of that, regardless of the bad things he’s done in the past. We all know if anyone is going to give Deacon another shot, it’s going to be Hope.

Noelle added of Hope and Liam:

I think it’s the same recurring circumstances they’ve had throughout their relationship, where Hope wants to believe the best in people and wants to believe people are redeemable and can work on themselves and they can change. We’ve seen that with Thomas [Matthew Atkinson], and Hope believes they can see that with Deacon, but that’s where the conflict arises, not just with Liam but with her mother [Brooke, Katherine Kelly Lang] and Ridge [Thorsten Kaye] and everyone else around her. Hope truly believes that he’s had time to take the onus for his past mistakes. She could have probably done a better job at preparing everyone [about his return] but at the same time, she had no idea it was going to happen as quickly as it did.

What is Hope's ultimate goal? Noelle said: