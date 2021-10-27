October 27, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Recap: Ashland Tells Victoria His Treatment Isn’t Working (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap For October 26, 2021
Author:
Richard Burgi

Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland and Victoria are hanging out at Society discussing what happened at his latest doctor’s appointment. Ashland says he isn’t reacting to the treatments as everyone had hoped. The chemotherapy is not working - it was a long shot at best. 

Side Note: Does anyone else find it suspicious that no one goes with Ashland to the doctor? 

Side Note #2: Ashland looks incredibly healthy for having several rounds of chemotherapy. Everyone reacts differently, but . . . Also, did they suspend his treatment whist they were marrying in Tuscany? 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Scolds Billy Over His Obsession With Adam

Victoria tells Ashland they will find a more aggressive drug - something experimental, even. They are not giving up. They just have to work together and fight a lot harder. As the scene ends, Victoria has conviction in her eyes while Ashland looks a little less convinced. 

Side Note: It bears repeating . . . why isn’t Victoria ever going with Ashland to his doctor’s appointments????

Does Abby charge folks just to sit and review doctor’s appointments at Society? Is Ashland actually dying? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr recap 8_31_2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria and Ashland Agonize Over His Treatment (WATCH)

Aug 31, 2021
Comment
yr recap 6:10:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ashland and Victoria Head to NYC For a Sexy Supper (WATCH)

Jun 10, 2021
Comment
yr recap 10_13_2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ashland Assures Victoria They Will Get Hitched Without a Hitch (WATCH)

Oct 13, 2021
Comment
yr recap 7:14:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria and Ashland Live Stream Their Merge (WATCH)

Jul 14, 2021
Comment