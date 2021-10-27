Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland and Victoria are hanging out at Society discussing what happened at his latest doctor’s appointment. Ashland says he isn’t reacting to the treatments as everyone had hoped. The chemotherapy is not working - it was a long shot at best.

Side Note: Does anyone else find it suspicious that no one goes with Ashland to the doctor?

Side Note #2: Ashland looks incredibly healthy for having several rounds of chemotherapy. Everyone reacts differently, but . . . Also, did they suspend his treatment whist they were marrying in Tuscany?

Victoria tells Ashland they will find a more aggressive drug - something experimental, even. They are not giving up. They just have to work together and fight a lot harder. As the scene ends, Victoria has conviction in her eyes while Ashland looks a little less convinced.

Side Note: It bears repeating . . . why isn’t Victoria ever going with Ashland to his doctor’s appointments????

