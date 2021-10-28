Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric stares at the portrait of Quinn hanging above the fireplace. Just then, Brooke walks in and wonders if Quinn is around. Brooke is thrilled to know she is out and about because she wants to talk to him about Donna. She and Katie were talking to Donna about Eric when the information came out about her impact on Eric’s waning libido.

Eric is somewhat dismayed and, I assume, embarrassed that his flaccid desire was a topic of conversation. Brooke doesn’t understand because Donna’s inspiration is great news. She is overjoyed for Eric. Brooke thinks that Donna has given him a glimpse of what life beyond Quinn could be like.

Side Note: Read the room, Brooke! Eric doesn’t want to discuss his sagging love life with someone who formerly shared his bed!

Eric thinks Brooke is reading the situation wrong. Shockingly, Brooke disagrees. She reminds him his passion and desire isn’t gone. It just doesn’t exist with Quinn. Just then, Quinn comes out of the upstairs bedroom just in time to hear Brooke pitching Donna as her replacement.

Brooke reminds Eric that Quinn betrayed her and he let her back in because he doesn’t want to be alone. Again, Eric says she is misinterpreting the situation and he doesn’t want to talk about it.

Side Note: Again, READ THE ROOM, BROOKE!

Shockingly, Brooke continues. She doesn’t think what Eric shares with Quinn has anything to do with love. Maybe he loved her before, but not so much now. If he loved her, he would have been able to do the deed with her the night before.

Side Note: Wait a minute . . . Brooke is equating Eric’s inability to perform sexually with the amount of love he has for Quinn? Really? When did Brooke the chemist become Brooke the urologist?

Meanwhile, Quinn is intently listening to Brooke from up above. She continues to say that she and Katie pressured Donna into telling them about the erectile miracle stimulated by Donna and her honey. Again, Brooke says that his response to Donna and not to Quinn proves that he is supposed to be with Donna.

Side Note: Really? What in the name of Viagra is going on with this dialogue?

From up above, Quinn is livid listening to Brooke and her foolishness.

Will Brooke use her chemistry background and Donna’s magical honey to create a new cure for ED? Will Quinn be able to restrain herself from leaping down the stairs and strangling Brooke? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

