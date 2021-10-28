On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila is showing Deacon a VERY CREEPY photoshopped picture of them with Hope and Finn, and their children.

Side Note: Did I mention that photo is VERY CREEPY?

Deacon wonders when in the world Sheila had time to put this monstrosity together. Sheila did it the night before when she couldn’t sleep because she was thinking about the family. Deacon tries to speak, but Sheila interrupts him and says she knows what he is going to say. She knows she is jumping the gun, but doesn’t want to let this opportunity pass them by.

Side Note: Sheila’s Sheilaness is intensifying!

Sheila keeps reminding Deacon of all of the names of their local family members.

Side Note: Does Sheila remember she has other children?

Sheila’s not done . . . she knows that all those pesky Forresters will try to vilify them in front of Finn and Hope, but they must not let them win. Sheila smiles when she promises to make their family happen. She looks down at the photo, her smile fades, and a fully functioning Sheila says, “No one and nothing will stand in her way.”

Will Deacon ever get to speak? Will Sheila continue to photoshop heads on bodies? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

