On General Hospital, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is facing down a resurrected Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and growing closer to Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Zamprogna discussed how Dante is dealing with these dynamics with Soap Opera Digest.

How does Dante react to Victor being alive? Zamprogna shared:

He thought Victor was dead six, seven years ago or whenever that was, so his first reaction is that it’s messed up that he’s not! The most surprising thing about Victor, for Dante, is that he seems to really care for Obrecht [Kathleen Gati]. That throws everybody for a loop. The actor playing him, Charles [Shaughnessy], is an awesome guy, and it’s so cool working with him. He’s such a class act and a great actor.

And where does Dante stand with Sam's ex, Jason (Steve Burton)? Zamprogna added:

It’s kind of interesting. Dante knows that Jason has had a lot going on — an almost marriage to Carly [Laura Wright], a sort of on-again, off-again thing with Britt [Kelly Thiebaud] in the meantime, and he and Jason also had that heart-to-heart back in the PCPD, which kind of put them on a bit of a different footing, you know? Which I really like. I thought it was kind of cool that after all those years, there were some things left unsaid between them that they kind of hashed out a little bit, which I think is always good. There has always been a mutual respect between them — outside of when Dante got Michael [Chad Duell] thrown in prison — and those scenes were great for us to play and great for the characters, because they’re essentially family, even though they’re not related.

And is Dante at all worried that Sam might still hold a torch for Jason? Zamprogna said: