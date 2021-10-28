The View Alum Debbie Matenopoulos on Ana Navarro: "She Was Kind of Hateful to Me"

Former The View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos recently guest-hosted the chatfest once again. She opened up about the experience to fellow ex-panelist Michelle Collins on the latter's SiriusXM program, The Michelle Collins Show.

Matenopoulos shared:

I’ve got to be honest with you, this last time I went, Joy [Behar] and I had the greatest time and we laughed. Whoopi [Goldberg] wasn’t there, which is a bummer, ’cause I love Whoopi, and neither was Sunny [Hostin], because it was her birthday. But it was Sara Haines and myself and Joy and Ana [Navarro]. And Joy and I had a great time and Sara and I had a great time, but Ana Navarro was not nice to me. She was kind of hateful to me. She wouldn’t even look at me in the eyes.

She observed:

Backstage and on air, she was not nice to me.

Matenopoulous said that she wasn't sure why this might be, stating:

I was like, ‘What?’ I don’t even know. Like, legit, she just has an issue with me, I guess. I don't know.

Take a listen to an excerpt from the interview below.