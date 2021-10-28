Publish date:
WATCH: Fox Drops Trailer For Midseason Country Music Soap Monarch (VIDEO)
Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel are headed to the small screen in Fox's midseason drama Monarch. Sarandon plays "tough as nails" country music queen Dottie Cantrell Roman, who has founded a dynasty with her husband, Albie. But when truth threatens the Romans' reign, heir apparent Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will do anything to protect their crown.
Monarch hails from creator/EP Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch, and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Jason Owen. The multi-generational country music soap will debut in a two-night event, starting Jan. 30, following the NFC Championship, and continuing on Feb. 1.
Watch the trailer below.