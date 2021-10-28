Greg Rikaart

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Kevin walks into Crimson Lights to find Rey playing around on his phone. Kevin walks over and takes a seat as Rey tells him they're both dealing with the same headache . . . I’ll give you three guesses!!! You’re right! It’s Adam!

Side Note: Just when you think everyone’s Adam obsession has passed us by . . .

Rey says Adam's like a chronic disease you can't ever get over. Kevin hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep since Chloe started working for he who shall not be named. Rey doesn’t understand how Chloe could work with him. Kevin explains she’s trying to help Chelsea, but he wants Rey to know he still really, really, really hates Adam. In fact, he thinks Adam will screw up again and land himself in prison. What will Chloe do then?

Side Note: Dear Kevin, Chloe is a con-running fashion designer, she’ll land on her feet - XOXO

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Ashland Tells Victoria His Treatment Isn’t Working

Rey looks off in the distance as if he's dreaming of the joyous day Adam will be locked up behind bars.

At Newman Media, Adam's welcoming yet another private detective into his lair. Adam explains what he needs handled must be discreet. Only him, the investigator, and Victor get to know.

What nefarious deeds do Adam and Victor want investigated? Will Kevin and Rey leave their respective spouses so they can concentrate on Adam full time? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!