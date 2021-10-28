Sharon Case, Rory Gibson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon is chatting with Noah at Crimson Lights. She is impressed with the advice he gave Nicholas. Noah knows it’s difficult for his mom when dealing with Nicholas, but she can be honest with him. What does she really think about his relationship with Phyllis?

Side Note: Be careful what you wish for, Noah.

Sharon says she always wants what is best for Nicholas, but doesn’t ever think that’s what is best for him is Phyllis. Noah wonders if Sharon is talking about the short term or long term of his dad’s relationship with Phyllis. Sharon replies that, in her opinion, their relationship is about ready to fall off a cliff.

Side Note: Is Noah’s arrival in time signaling an ending for Nicholas and Phyllis, AND a reunion with Sharon?

At their room at the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis walks in and sees that Nicholas has gotten some food and drink, and is ready for a talk. She looks at the goodies and then back at him . . . neither of them look terribly happy.

Side Note: Off a cliff, indeed.

