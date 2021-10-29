Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Brass at U.K. Soap Hollyoaks to Meet With Actress Over OnlyFans Account

The brass at UK soap Hollyoaks is set to meet with actress Sarah Jayne Dunn over her recently-established OnlyFans account. A representative for the Chester-set sudser told The Sun:

We are aware of the account and are meeting with Sarah Jayne Dunn to discuss it.

Recently, Dunn, who has played Mandy Richardson on and off for 25 years, shared her decision to join OnlyFans on Instagram. She stated:

This is a decision I’ve thought long and hard about, not one I’ve taken lightly or on a whim, it’s about taking back control, about empowerment and confidence and having full power over my choices. I love doing photo shoots, always have always will, it’s how I got into the acting industry, at the tender age of 12 I decided I wanted to be a model and enrolled on a modelling course, joined an agency and had my first professional shoot and I was hooked. I got my first tv audition and the rest is history.

An insider told Sun Online that Dunn is already developing a following on the platform:

Since she joined last week, she's had over 700 people subscribe at $15 each, which means she's raking it in.

