On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Allie and Chanel in Horton Square selling their “sweet bits”. Chanel feeds Allie a little treat and they stare at each other longingly.

At the DiMera mansion, Abigail and Chad are recounting how amazing Chanel and Allie were for allowing their kids to sample their baked goods.

Over at University Hospital, Lani is on the phone telling folks about Abe when Theo enters!

In Abe’s room, Paulina is thanking the Lord above that Abe is going to recover. She thinks Abe is the best thing that ever happened to her. Praise Jesus! Abe is awake!

At Marlena’s penthouse, MarDevil is all dressed up for Halloween. She is thanking herself for getting that pesky John Black out of the picture so she can finally be herself!

Like sands through the hour glass . . .

Back in Horton Square, Johnny walks up and scares Allie and Chanel just as they were about to share more than their baked goods. After they recover, they notice he has brought a Ouija board with him.

Chanel looks skeptical at the Ouija board as Johnny tells her to chill out. He pulls it out so they can play around right there isn’t he square. Allie and Chanel relent and sit down at the table. Chanel has no questions, but Johnny is ready to ask the big question about whether or not Grandma Marlena was actually possessed. Just then, the board piece begins to move. Chanel is freaked out and they all release their hands as the board indicates that Marlena’s possession was real.

Johnny wants to convince Allie and Chanel that he wasn’t moving the Ouija board piece so he keeps his hands off of it while Allie and Chanel take control. Johnny asks if the Devil knows he is making a movie about Grandma Marlena AND if he approves. The Ouija board says yes, but Allie wants to ask a different question.

Johnny asks who Chanel really wants to be with . . . him or Allie? Chanel and Allie wonder what the hell is wrong with him. Allie calls him a dumbass. Johnny goes on to say he saw Allie and Chanel feeding each other sweet treats and has a right to ask. Allie assures her twin that nothing is going on. Johnny says he will apologize to Chanel. Allie thinks they should ask the Ouija board if Chanel will accept. They end up bonding as twins and forgiving each others’ transgressions.

Over at Chez DiMera, Abigail pours herself a glass of water while she tells Chad that she hopes Kayla didn’t throw out Dr. Snyder’s stuff because there could be evidence that could implicate Gwen. Chad has no desire to continue this conversation as he is looking to get nekkid. They make out and Abigail pushes him down on the bed. Just then, EJ enters the room and says that he is Father John Black and wants to explore their characters.

Abigail says now is neither the time nor place to explore their characters. Chad tells him to get out, but EJ says he needs to come to terms with the fact that he and Abigail will soon be on the big screen sexing it up for the whole world to see.

At the penthouse, MarDevil is talking to herself about John’s fate. Just then, Belle enters and is stunned to find her mother dressed as the Devil. MarDevil masks her identity and says she is just trying to get into the holiday spirit. Belle just doesn’t understand what the hell is going on. Abe is in the hospital and she’s not quite sure why Marlena is in a celebratory mood. Marlena says that Abe is going to be okay. Belle thanks God, but MarDevil asks her not to thank that particular spiritual being. She goes to give Belle a hug, but Belle wants her to take those “contacts” out because they are creeping her out.

MarDevil comes back into the room after returning Marlena’s eyes to their normal state. MarDevil explains that she is trying to embrace her past and not be afraid of it, and that is why she has given Johnny permission to make the movie, “Possessed: The Marlena Evans Story.”

Belle is stunned that John would allow this to happen. She then wonders where John is. Flash to the DiMera crypt where we see Daphne and Stefan DiMera’s burial places, and John Black unconscious and hanging by his hands.

Back at the penthouse, Marlena tells Belle that John is gone because he got a call about a case for Black Patch. Belle is surprised he would leave when Abe is struggling for survival.

MarDevil does some quick talking and tries to get Belle to go home and get some rest after her long trip.

Back in the DiMera crypt, John is waking up and wondering how the hell he got there, oh yeah, it was MarDevil! He swears to never stop fighting MarDevil! Just then, MarDevil enters in her full Halloween regalia.

Across town, Theo and Lani are discussing how lucky they are that Abe is okay. He has all the support in the world and is so lucky to also have Paulina.

In Abe’s room, Paulina tries to get Abe to save his words and let her do the talking for them. He agrees to relax and let her take care of him, just as Lani and Theo enter. Abe is so grateful that Theo came all this way to check on him. He says he was planning on coming home for the wedding anyway. Theo wonders if they are going to postpone and Paulina agrees that they should. Abe says there is no way they are postponing.

Paulina asks Abe if he is sure about going forward with the wedding as planned. Abe says the best thing for his health is to marry the woman he loves. Lani says she loves Abe so much and is so thankful he is her dad. Abe is very thankful they have each other and the rest of their lives to be together. Paulina looks like she is caught betwixt a rock and a VERY hard place.

Theo and Abe talk about his impending nuptials with Paulina. Theo thinks it is quick, but says he’s not one to judge. Abe assures Theo he loves Paulina, but no one could ever replace Lexie.

Back in the lobby, Paulina tells Lani she should go home and take care of the twins. Before she leaves, Lani remembers that Paulina had something to tell her that had something to do with Marlena. Paulina tells Lani she wants her to be her matron of honor. Lani seems confused but agrees, but then wonders why Paulina didn’t ask Chanel. Enter Chanel.

Chanel wanted to come check on Paulina, but apparently she is just fine. Here comes the confrontation. Chanel is so glad Abe is going to be okay, but does not understand why she was passed over for Lani.

Side Note: Paulina is scrambling, y’all.

Paulina says that Abe’s shooting brought her and Lani even closer and wanted to do something to celebrate his recovery.

In the DiMera living room, Abigail comes downstairs to tell EJ she is quitting Johnny’s movie. EJ tells her she will be breaking a contract. Abigail wants him to cut the crap because he is only trying to yank Chad’s chain. Just as she is trying to quit again, Chad walks in and says if anyone is going to quit, it’s EJ. He thinks she will be amazing and EJ assures Chad they will be amazing together. Chad counters by saying that his love with Abigail is strong.

We begin the ending of our day in Salem with Lani returning to Abe’s room to inform him and Theo that she will be Paulina’s matron of honor. Theo wonders about Chanel. Abe ignores Theo’s wonder and asks him to be his best man.

Back in the lobby, Paulina explains that she didn’t mean to hurt Chanel’s feelings, but has a very important role for her. She wants her baby girl (well, one of them) to walk her down the aisle.

In Horton Square, Johnny and Allie go back to the Ouija board. Johnny asks if the Devil is here in Salem. The answer is, “YES!”. When Johnny asks where, the Ouija board spells out “DiMera.” Johnny and Allie wonder what this means. Johnny asks if the Devil is at the mansion . . . no. But where? The Ouija board says the Devil is in the DiMera crypt.

At the mansion, Abigail is impressed with how Chad stood up to EJ. Chad is just glad Abigail still wants to be in the movie and EJ will never be a threat to them.

At the DiMera crypt, MarDevil wonders if John is comfy amongst the DiMera dead. She reminisces about a time when everyone thought John was Stefano’s brother. MarDevil thinks the crypt is fitting for his final resting place. At St. Luke’s ,Marlena stopped MarDevil from killing John, now she’s here to finish the job.

That’s it! What did you think? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap.