General Hospital's Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is currently involved in some complex family and romantic entanglements. Chavez chatted with TV Insider about Spencer seeking a second chance after stalking his stepmom Ava (Maura West); he also dished on the young prince's bonds with the ladies of Port Charles, including Trina (Sydney Mikayla).

Chavez said of Spencer's possible redemption:

My acting coach, Holly Gagnier [ex-Ivy, Days of our Lives; ex-Jennifer, GH] and I talk about this all the time. We talk about how Spencer becomes his ‘best self’ whenever he’s around Trina [Sydney Mikayla]. That is due to a lot of different factors. The first time Trina met Spencer, she liked him and that wasn’t because of his money or his status — she didn’t know who he was. That gave him a confidence boost.

Also, Trina has given Spencer advice that he couldn’t get anywhere else. She gives it to him straight. Nobody else really does that. And there’s a deep, deep physical attraction, too. Spencer thinks Trina is pretty and he wants to impress her. It’s a combination of those three major things and a lot of other stuff.

Is there a possibility that Spencer could be paired with his onetime stepmom-to-be, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud)? Chavez answered: