October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021

Krista Allen Talks Joining The Bold and The Beautiful

Author:
Krista Allen

The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Krista Allen is set to slip into the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes starting December 10. She spoke to Soap Opera Digest about joining the soap and playing the psychiatrist.

Allen said:

I got a call that they were looking for a new Taylor, and I got so excited that they were recasting and that I was even in the mix that they were coming to me! If there was ever any type of role to come back to daytime with, it would be this one. 

She added:

I couldn’t have asked for a better role to step into — or bigger shoes to fill. I love a good challenge. The day I was offered the role, I was bouncing off the wall. I was just so excited and I felt so grateful and so blessed and just so lucky. Those are the three things I felt. I am really excited! 

