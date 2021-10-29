WATCH: Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Recall Their Short-Lived Marriage on Her Talk Show (VIDEO)

The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore reunited with her former husband Tom Green on her talk show this week. This was the second time the pair met up on the chatfest, though it was the first done without a green screen; an earlier interview was conducted using a green screen because of COVID-19 protocols, People reported.

Barrymore told Green:

We have not seen each other face-to-face, actually, in almost 20 years.

Green said:

It's very nice to see you. It does feel weird, though. Not weird in a bad way — weird in a good way. Appreciate it, Drew, so thanks for having me on the show. It's awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, actually. It takes a little bit of the pressure off.

The exes walked down memory lane together, discussing an epic road trip Green took recently. Barrymore then recalled their honeymoon, in which they hiked up mountains in Ireland and stumbled upon a "mini-cemetery" in the process.

Watch them reminisce below.