Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: The Logan Sisters Are BUSY!

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 1-5, 2021
Author:
Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) is furious by the comparisons of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Katie (Heather Tom) go to battle.

Liam (Scott Clifton) wants to keep Beth from Deacon.

Hope goes overboard trying to integrate Deacon back into her family.

Quinn unloads on Shauna (Denise Richards).

Katie and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) grow closer.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to comment on how dirty everybody’s kitchen is without actually cleaning her own.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy and Liam Join Forces to Stop Sheila and Deacon

Quinn goes IN on Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Brooke and Hope have an emotional sit down.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tries to put a halt to Deacon’s plans for reconciliation.

Quinn catches Eric (John McCook) in a lie.

Donna has increased hope that she is moving closer to a reconciliation with Eric.

Down the road . . . 

Hope convinces Brooke to chill out about Deacon.

Deacon turns Ridge and Brooke’s existence upside down and inside out.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge continue to cause Sheila difficulty with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb spoilers 9_3_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

Sep 3, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 10_15_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric is Shocked to Learn That Donna Still Has Love For Her Honey Bear

Oct 15, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 9_17_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Hires Justin to Tail Quinn’s Tail

Sep 17, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 9_10_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Katie Support Donna’s Renewed Vigor For Eric

Sep 10, 2021
Comment