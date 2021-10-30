The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 1-5, 2021

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) is furious by the comparisons of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Katie (Heather Tom) go to battle.

Liam (Scott Clifton) wants to keep Beth from Deacon.

Hope goes overboard trying to integrate Deacon back into her family.

Quinn unloads on Shauna (Denise Richards).

Katie and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) grow closer.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to comment on how dirty everybody’s kitchen is without actually cleaning her own.

Quinn goes IN on Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Brooke and Hope have an emotional sit down.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tries to put a halt to Deacon’s plans for reconciliation.

Quinn catches Eric (John McCook) in a lie.

Donna has increased hope that she is moving closer to a reconciliation with Eric.

Down the road . . .

Hope convinces Brooke to chill out about Deacon.

Deacon turns Ridge and Brooke’s existence upside down and inside out.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge continue to cause Sheila difficulty with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!