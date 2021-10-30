Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 1-5, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) is embracing all of the HALL-o-WEEN (get it???) festivities, but other dramas are also playing out in Salem.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tries to convince Ava that she and Rafe (Galen Gering) are just friends. Meanwhile, they do the horizontal shuffle on Basic Black conference room table (sound familiar?).

Gabi (Camila Banus) digs for her life and is horrified to find Jake (Brandon Barash) six feet under . . . or is it?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!