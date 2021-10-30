Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 1-5, 2021

Arianne Zucker, Galen Gering

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

MarDevil awakens the dead on Halloween.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) is stunned by something he finds.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) ask Rafe (Galen Gering) for help.

Rafe walks into Chez Hernandez to find Carmine (Tony Longo) - the former Vitali henchman - dead.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) is fearful that Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is in danger.

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) advises Brady (Eric Martsolf) on his love life.

Eli (Lamon Archey) interrogates Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Ava (Tamara Braun) is questioned about Carmine’s murder.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) tries to give Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) a heads up.

Tripp and Allie find themselves in a wee bit of danger.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) tries to comfort Belle (Martha Madison) after her very disturbing dream.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) are hot on Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) trail.

Whilst Ava is being questioned by the police, Rafe and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have sex.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth) get hitched.

Melinda (Tina Huang) goes hard for Xander (Paul Telfer).

Gwen and Jack (Matthew Ashford) share a bonding moment.

Rafe is wracked with guilt.

Gabi comes to Jake’s aid.

Chad and Abigail destroy Gwen’s world.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) wonders where in the world John (Drake Hogestyn) has gone.

Down the road . . .

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is done following the rules and makes her own plan to get to Doug (Bill Hayes).

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) manages to find a phone and calls someone to let them know she’s been kidnapped.

Philip continues to be his own worst enemy.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) work together to find out what happened to John.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) figure out how they want to move forward.

Ben and Ciara find out they are pregnant!

Susan finds herself as MarDevil’s target.

As Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe’s (James Reynolds) wedding approaches, her secret about Lani (Sal Stowers) looms large.

As Gwen’s life implodes, she gets even closer to Xander, which may be short-lived.

Nicole pushes Rafe back to Ava as she dives head first into Lake EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

