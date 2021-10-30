General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 1-5, 2021

Nicholas Chavez, Marcus Coloma

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is devastated to learn that Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) was involved in the hit on Hayden.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) head out to Cassadine Island.

Spencer hears unexpected words from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) doesn’t want nobody telling him nothing.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have a dark conversation.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) wants Liesl (Kathleen Gati) to manipulate Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Spencer is done with his daddy.

Ava (Maura West) isn’t sure what to think about Shawn (Sean Blakemore) and Nikolas.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have a chat about the man who is following Curtis.

Peter is stunned to realize that he is not in control of everything.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Carly (Laura Wright) hit the town.

Liesl escapes Peter’s grasp.

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) pushes Alexis to stop getting in her own way and take the deal.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Ava Helps Nina Plot Her Next Move

Down the road . . .

Laura (Genie Francis) returns to Port Charles!

Anna (Finola Hughes) continues to try to help Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) heal his heart and his head.

Michael (Chad Duell) continues to go after Nina (Cynthia Watros), which distances him from Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Robert (Tristan Rogers) is dead set on taking Peter down.

Austin (Roger Howarth) is furious and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is his target.

Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) struggles continue.

Dante and Sam (Kelly Monaco) decide their path forward.

Sonny continues to be the center of a tug of war betwixt his Port Charles and Nixon Falls families.

Finn (Michael Easton) offers Elizabeth his support and more.

Maxie and Brook Lynn get close to resolving the issues with Baby Louise, then here comes Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) does Liesl several solids.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) finds himself in the WSB’s crosshairs.

Laura is concerned that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is still out for her head.

Jason tries to assist Britt when she needs it most.

Victor’s return to Port Charles causes trouble for Ava and Nikolas.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!