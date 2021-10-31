The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 1-5, 2021

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

It was bound to happen. Quinn (Rena Sofer) catches wind of the Logan maneuver du jour to oust her from her position in the Forrester mansion.

It's no surprise that Eric (John McCook) blows it off as nothing, but we know that just riles Quinn up even more!

