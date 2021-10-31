Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Quinn Gets Enraged When the Logan Gals Make a Move on Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 1-5, 2021
Author:
bb promo 10_31_2021

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

It was bound to happen. Quinn (Rena Sofer) catches wind of the Logan maneuver du jour to oust her from her position in the Forrester mansion.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Will Sheila and Deacon's Strange Bedfellows Ruse Work?

It's no surprise that Eric (John McCook) blows it off as nothing, but we know that just riles Quinn up even more!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

