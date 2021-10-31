Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1022: Top 5 Scariest Soap Characters

DC

In time for Halloween! On today's Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin are joined by Melodie Aikels to count down their Top 5 Scariest Soap Characters.

Note: We apologize for Melodie's audio difficulties.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

