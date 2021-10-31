Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1022: Top 5 Scariest Soap Characters

Author:
DC

DC

In time for Halloween! On today's Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin are joined by Melodie Aikels to count down their Top 5 Scariest Soap Characters.

Note: We apologize for Melodie's audio difficulties. 

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin, Carly Silver and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

Also listen to Daytime Confidential's CLASSIC episode: Top 5 Scary Sons of Bitches

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #964: Top 5 Crossover Soap Couples

May 1, 2020
Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #883: Top 5 Female Soap Characters Part 1

Mar 12, 2018
Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1014: Top 5 Actors We Hated in One Role, but Loved in a Different Role

Sep 8, 2021
Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC 999: Top 5 Characters We Hated, but Learned to Love

Apr 22, 2021
Comment