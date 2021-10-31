Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
The Young and the Restless Promo: Abby's Family Tries to Give Her Comfort

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of November 1-5, 2021
Eileen Davidson, Melissa Ordway

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Abby (Melissa Ordway) realizes she will be raising her baby sans Chance when she learns he was killed in an explosion.

Parents Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) rally her family and friends to support her.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

