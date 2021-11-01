Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is being all Eric when he tells Quinn that Donna did nothing wrong.

Side Note: She gave Eric the tingles Quinn can't.

Quinn feels these are personal attacks from the Sisters Logan and their marriage . . . from day one! She's been biting her tongue and taking their condescending attitude because Eric holds those sisters in such high esteem. Quinn is upset that "it" didn't happen with her and she knows it will . . . she's sure of it! However, until that time comes, she wants Donna gone. (Cue perplexed look from Eric). Quinn goes onto insist she won't tolerate such blatant disrespect and doesn't want Donna around anymore.

Eric goes from perplexed to trying to take a stand by saying, "WHAT?" Quinn repeats with emphasis in case he didn't hear it the first time, which we all know he did. Not only does she want her to stay away from the mansion, Quinn tells Eric she wants her out of Forrester Creations!

Eric tells her she's overreacting, but Quinn denies it. After all, she's his wife and she wants to be honored. Quinn lays down an ultimatum if their marriage is to survive . . . Donna has to be our of Forrester and out of their lives . . . FOREVER!

