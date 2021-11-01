The CW

Former General Hospital actress Lindsey Morgan (ex-Kristina) has announced she will be departing The CW's Walker. She will exit during Walker's current season, the show's second, for personal reasons. Deadline reported that the actress, who has starred as Micki Walker since the program's inception, will appear in some Season 2 episodes.

Her final episode as a series regular is yet to be decided. There's also a chance she might pop up as a guest star in the future. Morgan said to Deadline in a statement:

After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so. The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.

The website noted that Morgan recently approached producers with a request to exit the show. Her co-star (and EP) Jared Padalecki, series developer/EP/showrunner Anna Fricke, The CW, and CBS Studios have all lent her their support.

Padalecki stated:

Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out. I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.

Frick added that working with Morgan had been "a true pleasure" and that she and her colleagues "celebrate the impact she has made on this show." In a joint statement, CBS Studios and The CW shared: