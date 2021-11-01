Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
General Hospital Promo: Brook Lynn and Maxie Scheme to Stop Gladys

Amanda Setton

This week on General Hospital, many Port Charles residents scheme to stop plans dead in their tracks. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) decide to stop Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) from snitching about Bailey/Louise not being Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart).

Over on the docks, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) grills his father Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) if he did it, and it seems the answer is something the younger Cassadine doesn't want to hear. Spencer shoves Nikolas when his dad tries to embrace him.

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) are hiding from someone in some bushes, and back in Port Charles, Sonny (Maurice Benard) starts to tell Carly (Laura Wright) about a call he received.

Later at the Metro Court, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) asks Sonny about Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Watch the promo below!

