The Talk Co-Hosts Dress Up as Music and Sports Icons For Halloween

Matthew Taplinger/The Talk/CBS

The co-hosts of The Talk got into the Halloween spirit this year. They strolled down the orange carpet (to match the holiday theme) dressed as pop stars for The Talk-Tacular All Star Halloween Bash.

Akbar Gbajabiamila dressed as Bruno Mars, Natalie Morales transformed into Ariana Grande, Jerry O’Connell came as Harry Styles, Amanda Kloots went as Lady Gaga, and Sheryl Underwood morphed into Lizzo. And Paula Abdul joined The Talk team as a special guest.

Take a look at the musical magic below.

Gbajabiamila shared:

I absolutely love Bruno Mars! There was a time where R&B was starting to die a little bit, and then here comes Bruno Mars, and his vibe and his energy, he just brings this excitement to R&B.

Underwood dished:

I'm really happy to be dressed as Lizzo because she's all about body positivity.

Check out a time-lapse video of Morales' makeover into Grande below.

O'Connell also performed a rendition of Lizzo's "Juice" as Styles:

The stars also dressed up as sports stars for another costume extravaganza. Gbajabiamila came as basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, Kloots went as skiing sensation Lindsey Vonn, and Morales morphed into soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe. O'Connell and Underwood chose NFL icons: O'Connell went as star quarterback Tom Brady and Underwood selected another quarterback, Baltimore Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson.

Get a glimpse of all the sporty fun below.