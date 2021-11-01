Courtney Hope

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) has revenge on his mind. Look for Victor to go after those responsible for Chance's death and scheme to take Billy (Jason Thompson) down.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) is shocked by Adam's (Mark Grossman) actions.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gives Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) a hard dose of reality.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) tries to mend fences with his big sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Will the two bury the hatchet?

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) tries to get dirt on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Billy/Lily: The couple is in for a surprise when someone unexpected lands on their doorstep. Watch for Lily (Christel Khalil) to question how Billy operates with this latest development.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets riled up by her grandfather Sutton (Jack Landron).

Nina: The screenwriter (Tricia Cast) returns to Genoa City and has her world turned upside down.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) has a tough time helping Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Noah: The prodigal Newman heir (Rory Gibson) continues to lick his wounds from a broken heart.

NOVEMBER SWEEPS:

Noah/Tessa/Mariah: While the ladies (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) are putting their lives back together, Mariah's baby brother Noah looks to them for support as he gets back to his life in Genoa City after getting his heart broken in England. Look for his mother Sharon (Sharon Case) and the Newman clan to be paying close attention to the young man.

Devon/Abby/Mariah: The Newman-Abbott hybrid has difficulty raising Dominic without Chance by her side. Look for Devon and Mariah to pitch in and try to have their own relationship with the baby.

Sutton/Amanda: The politician is still making his presence known in his granddaughter's life, and she is not here for it! Watch for Sutton's actions to cause Amanda to be hell-bent on getting justice for her father.

Victor/Billy/Lily/Jill: The couple over at ChancComm are playing a dangerous game, trying to crush Newman Media. Watch for the two's move to neutralize the company and Victor to possibly blow up in their faces and cause their romance to implode as well. Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) is back and makes some stunning decisions for ChancComm.

Ashland/Victoria/Nikki: Ashland and Victoria (Richard Burgi and Amelia Heinle) are in wedded bliss, even in the aftermath of the revelations at their wedding. Watch for Ashland and Victoria to be even more united when he continues to face a health setback. Meanwhile, Nikki will step up when a family crisis occurs.

Jack/Phyllis/Nick: Red must figure out who she wants to be with: Jack or Nick. Meanwhile, both men are also trying to figure out a world without Phyllis in it and start to wonder if they are making the right choices. Look for Phyllis to get help deciding who she should be with from someone unexpected.

Rey/Sharon/Adam/Chelsea/Sally: The scheming redhead continues pursuing a romance with Adam. Look for Sally to use Chelsea being away as a leg up to make Adam her own. Sally still has competition for Adam: SHARON. Despite Sharon being married, Adam still can't stay away from her and vice versa, causing problems for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).