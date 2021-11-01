Precious Way

Former Days of Our Lives actress Precious Way (ex-Chanel) is mixing old- school and new-school flavors on the upcoming comedy Partners in Rhyme. The seven-episode sitcom, produced by legendary rapper MC Lyte features the rap pioneer playing Lana Crawford, an icon in the game suddenly dumped by her record label and saddled with tremendous debt.

Lana is convinced to manage her niece, aspiring Instagram rapper Luscious T. Worlds collide as the two also live under the same roof while they work together.

Watch what's to come below!

Partners In Rhyme premieres on Thursday, November 18 on ALLBLK.