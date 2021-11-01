Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis is hanging out in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix when Nick walks in. He wishes she hadn't left as he still owes her a lunch. Phyllis however, disagrees. Nick doesn't owe her anything.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Schools Noah on Nick’s Relationship With Phyllis

Phyllis goes on to say she knows what she signed up for with his family history. (Truer words . . . ). But, it didn't matter because she loved him and it was all worth it. Nick agrees it was.

Phyllis wonders who are they kidding? This is never going to work.

