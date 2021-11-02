John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Donna is chatting with Eric in his office. Eric tells her he’s been doing some self-examination about how to move forward in his life. Eric’s made a decision. He lets Donna know she means a lot to him, not just now, but during the time they were married.

Eric admits he feels whole again because she brought him back to life. He’s grateful and wants her to know it. Donna tells Eric she understands because he knows how she feels. Eric wants to talk about them, and their past and future.

