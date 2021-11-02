Queens Returns With an All-New Episode Tonight on ABC

ABC

The hip-hop drama Queens returns tonight with an all-new episode. Centering on four female rappers who rose to fame in the '90s and reunite over two decades later, the show airs at 10 PM EST on ABC.

A promo for this week's episode features Naomi AKA Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy) lyrically dressing down the other group members. Brianna AKA Professor Sex (Eve) snaps back, telling her bandmate she's "stuck in the past" and all four women are about to rewrite their "own stories." We also get glimpses of the Nasty Bitches' personal lives getting even more complicated.

Check out a sneak peek at what's to come below.