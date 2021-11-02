Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Publish date:

Queens Returns With an All-New Episode Tonight on ABC

Author:
Queens ABC

The hip-hop drama Queens returns tonight with an all-new episode. Centering on four female rappers who rose to fame in the '90s and reunite over two decades later, the show airs at 10 PM EST on ABC.

A promo for this week's episode features Naomi AKA Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy) lyrically dressing down the other group members. Brianna AKA Professor Sex (Eve) snaps back, telling her bandmate she's "stuck in the past" and all four women are about to rewrite their "own stories." We also get glimpses of the Nasty Bitches' personal lives getting even more complicated.

Check out a sneak peek at what's to come below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Queens ABC
Pop Confidential

ABC Drops Teaser of Upcoming Girl Group Soap, Queens

May 18, 2021
Comment
Queens ABC
Pop Confidential

ABC Heavily Promotes Nighttime Soap Queens

Oct 14, 2021
Comment
Queens small
Soaps

WATCH: ABC's Queens Debuts "Nasty Girl" (VIDEO)

Oct 4, 2021
Comment
Precious Way
Days of Our Lives

Precious Way Joins ABC's Queens

Aug 31, 2021
Comment