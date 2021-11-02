Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Season 52 of Sesame Street to Air on Cartoon Network's 'Cartoonito' Programming Block

Sesame Street

Sesame Street is getting animated. Season 52 will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network's "Cartoonito" programming block, starting Nov. 11, Broadcasting + Cable reported. There will be 35 new episodes of Sesame Street for Season 52, debuting each Thursday, and it will head to PBS Kids in fall 2022.

The new season will welcome Elmo's adopted puppy, Tango; Elmo and Tango will team up for 13 five-minute episodes of Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries, in which the two crack cases alongside their pals, for Season 52. Guests will include Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Jon Batiste, and Kacey Musgraves.

Sesame Street EP Ben Lehmann, also Sesame Workshop’s senior VP & head of live action, stated:

Creating this season of Sesame Street during the pandemic has been an enormous undertaking. Just as our characters use playful problem-solving in the face of challenges, we, too, took a creative approach, finding innovative solutions while keeping our cast and crew safe. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to produce and are grateful to our partners at WarnerMedia and PBS for their continued support of Sesame Street.

Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop’s senior VP of curriculum & content, added: 

The pandemic has presented immense challenges for us all, but particularly for children as they experience this drastically different way of life in their formative years. In spite of those difficulties, we know that children are incredibly resilient. This season’s curriculum is designed to encourage and inspire them to be persistent, continuing to try until they succeed. It’s a message kids and parents can take to heart.

