November 2, 2021
WATCH: Susan Lucci on All My Children Reboot: "It's Very, Very Cleverly Done" (VIDEO)

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) is sharing her thoughts on the AMC reboot Pine Valley. In an interview with David Yontef for his podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope," the daytime legend stated:

It's very cleverly done. And it takes into account the characters who they audience loves and they put some new characters in there that keeps it very fresh. So I'm excited to see if that really goes.

If the show moves forward, will Lucci be a part of it? She replied:

They tell me yes, and I told them, 'Yes, I'm interested.'

Watch the interview below.

