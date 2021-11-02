Melissa Ordway

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Devon is walking Dominic in Chancellor Park, appearing lost and sad. Mariah is working on her laptop when Tessa lurks behind her, appearing lost and sad. Sharon takes out a picture of Cassie, and she appears lost and sad.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis Declares There's Nowhere Left to Go With Nick

Abby is lying on the sofa when she hears Dominic cry. Confused? Don’t be. Devon returned Dominic to his bassinet. They both console the baby. Abby picks him up and tries to comfort him, whilst looking over her shoulder at Devon.

Will Abby be able to cope under these trying circumstances? Will anyone be able to help her through her latest crisis? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!