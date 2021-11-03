Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is apologizing to Donna for not being able to continue their finger-licking revival. He hates telling her this, but Eric wants to honor Donna’s wishes. Donna says she is going to clean out her desk because she doesn’t want to make this situation any harder than it needs to be.

Side Note: Phrasing Donna!

Donna is very upset as she tells Eric he is the great love of her life.

Side Note: Really, Donna? Didn’t you cheat on the great love of your life?

Donna says that nothing or nobody will ever change how she feels about him. They look sadly into each other’s eyes, and Eric exits the one useable office at Forrester Creations. After he leaves, Donna dissolves into tears. Outside, Eric stands by Donna and Pam’s dual desk and looks back in sorrow.

Side Note: Was it necessary for Donna to quit her job?

