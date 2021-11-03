Booked and Busy: Ryan Phillippe Headlines Two New Thrillers

Steven Bergman Photography

This week, As the World Turns alums are booking gigs from Disney+ to HBO Max and ABC in franchises from Star Wars to Pretty Little Liars. Kudos to the former residents of Oakdale!

Ex-One Life to Live star Ryan Phillippe has made headlines for his roles in two upcoming thrillers, while fans of The Young and the Restless grad Eva Marcille and other soap alums are coming to VH1 this holiday season.

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will star in Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett, available Dec. 29 on Disney+; watch the trailer here

(ex-Jennifer) is set to recur on HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Peyton List (ex-Lucy) heads to ABC's The Rookie as Genny Bradford, sister of Sgt. Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), starting Dec. 12

The Bold and the Beautiful

Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne) will appear in a RuPaul-fronted holiday movie, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (part of VH1's holiday-themed "Naughty or Nice" slate), debuting Dec. 2 at 9 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Sal Stowers (Lani) has launched a health, fitness, wellness, and beauty platform called SOUL by Sal Stowers

Guiding Light

Nia Long (ex-Kat) has been cast in an untitled, Kenya Barris-directed Netflix comedy opposite Eddie Murphy and David Duchovny

One Life to Live

Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will lend his voice to, and produce, the animated feature Sneaks

(ex-Roxy) appears in the movie Bleecker with Ben Stiller

Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) shared on Instagram that she has wrapped filming The Sweepers

Passions

Chrystee Pharris (ex-Simone) made her directorial debut with Aimee Victoria and shared on Instagram that she was awarded best director for Women's Shorts at the Long Beach QFilm Festival

The Young and the Restless