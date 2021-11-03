Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Four New Guest Hosts Announced for The Wendy Williams Show

wendy-williams

The Wendy Williams Show will welcome four guest hosts through Nov. 19, according to People

First up? Actor Michael Rapaport, who will take the reins for the week of Nov. 8. Rapaport said in a statement:

I'm very excited to fill in for Wendy and I'm looking forward to a great week of excellent shows.

On Nov. 15, an "all-new hot talk panel" will take center stage. Then, actor-comedian Bill Bellamy will host Nov. 16 and 17. Bellamy shared:

I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy's show! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her and I look forward to working with her amazing team.

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos will co-host on Nov. 18 and 19.

