Live With Kelly and Ryan Bests Ellen and Dr. Phil in Ratings

ABC Entertainment

Live with Kelly and Ryan has been leveling up. For the week of Oct. 11, the ABC chatfest showed gains in Households (up 6%) and Total Viewers (up 3%), holding strong in week-to-week ratings for Women 25-54.

It came in as the top syndicated talk show of the week in Total Viewers and Women 25-54, outranking Dr. Phil. Live with Kelly and Ryan proved to be the week's top daytime chatfest, syndicated or network, in those same categories. For six straight weeks, it has ranked or tied as the top daytime talk show for Women 25-54.

For the 2021-2022 season, on average, Live with Kelly and Ryan has been the top daytime talk show for Women 25-54, topping Dr. Phil by 17%. It has outperformed The Ellen DeGeneres show in Households (by 89%), Total Viewers (by 76%), and Women 25-54 (by 75%).