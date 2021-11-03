Steve Harvey to Host 70th Miss Universe Competition This December

Courtesy of Fox

Steve Harvey is set to host the 70th Annual Miss Universe Competition, airing live Dec. 12 at 7 PM EST. The three-hour event will be broadcast on Fox from Eilat, Israel.

At the end of the competition, the reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, will crown the 2021 winner. Over 75 contestants will strive to become the next holder of the title.

This year's competition will include Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. It will be the first time a UAE delegate has competed, while Miss Universe Morocco is coming back to the competition for the first time in over 40 years.