Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Publish date:

Steve Harvey to Host 70th Miss Universe Competition This December

Author:
steve-harvey-miss-universe

Steve Harvey is set to host the 70th Annual Miss Universe Competition, airing live Dec. 12 at 7 PM EST.  The three-hour event will be broadcast on Fox from Eilat, Israel.

At the end of the competition, the reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, will crown the 2021 winner. Over 75 contestants will strive to become the next holder of the title.

This year's competition will include Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. It will be the first time a UAE delegate has competed, while Miss Universe Morocco is coming back to the competition for the first time in over 40 years.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Harvey.jpg
Talk Shows

Daytime Talk and Game Show Host Steve Harvey Crowns Wrong Miss Universe

Dec 21, 2015
Comment
Steve Harvey
Talk Shows

Steve Harvey Explains How He Knew 'Steve' Would Be Cancelled

Sep 29, 2020
Comment
Steve Harvey
Talk Shows

Steve Harvey's Daughter Arrested For Hit and Run Crash

Oct 21, 2019
Comment
Steve Harvey
Talk Shows

Steve Harvey Re-Ups With iHeartRadio Morning Show Through 2026

Oct 14, 2021
Comment