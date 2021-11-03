The View Slammed For "Giving Ignorance a Platform" Following Michele Tafoya Visit

ABC/Robert Ascroft

The View is under fire following NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya's first two-day guest co-host appearance and a discussion on critical race theory and being anti-vax. On Tuesday, Tafoya kicked off her stint on the talk show during a round of hot topics. Tafoya defended those who were against getting COVID-19 vaccinations. Tafoya regaled the ladies with a story about a friend of hers who had COVID-19 and was able to recover; she claimed his size gave him "more immunity" than her. Tafoya stated:

I have a very, very, very close relative who went through COVID, had it, survived, it was difficult. He is on the other end of it. He’s in his early 60s, big fella. He has more immunity than I do with my two shots. He doesn’t want to get a shot.

Tafoya began to compare the coronavirus to getting the flu and says people should just get tested every day for the virus. Viewers were not thrilled by Tafoya's remarks and took to Twitter to let it be known.

Later in the segment, the women discussed if critical race theory should be taught in schools. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin kept reminding the panel it wasn't taught in elementary and high schools but in some law schools. Tafoya weighed in and didn't get why it was being taught. She remarked:

Why are we even teaching that the color of the skin matters? To me, what matters is your character and your values.

Goldberg explained it did matter due to them living in America and it has been a component of life for so long. Tafoya asked if it could be changed, to which Goldberg replied it was up to white people to step up to the plate and do so. Tafoya claimed whites have been doing so since the the Civil War, which prompted Goldberg to fire back:

No, no, no, they haven’t! Listen: when you have a country, or let’s talk about a state, where somebody can be hung from a tree and it’s okay? It was okay; it was okay in the South. People did it all the time. People would run you down not that long ago. I love having this conversation because I feel like it’s important.

Viewers lit into Tafoya for her views once again on Twitter and it's safe to say she didn't get any kudos for her comments.

To see how Hostin shut both Tafoya and colleague Sara Haines down with their remarks, watch below!