Wendy Williams' Talk Show Sees Ratings Spike With Guest Hosts

While Wendy Williams is focusing on her health, some familiar faces are keeping her seat at The Wendy Williams Show warm. Next TV reported that, during the week ending Oct. 24, the chatfest returned to first-run production, with guest hosts sitting in.

In that period, the show increased by 33% to a nine-week high 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, noted Nielsen Media Research. The Wendy Williams Show moved to fifth place amongst talk shows, up from eighth position.

Season 13 kicked off with a panel of guest hosts. Leah Remini headlined four episodes. Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd have guest hosted since.