Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Publish date:

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Sees Ratings Spike With Guest Hosts

Author:
Whitney Cummings

While Wendy Williams is focusing on her health, some familiar faces are keeping her seat at The Wendy Williams Show warm. Next TV reported that, during the week ending Oct. 24, the chatfest returned to first-run production, with guest hosts sitting in. 

In that period, the show increased by 33% to a nine-week high 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, noted Nielsen Media Research. The Wendy Williams Show moved to fifth place amongst talk shows, up from eighth position. 

Season 13 kicked off with a panel of guest hosts. Leah Remini headlined four episodes. Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd have guest hosted since.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

wendy-williams-show
Talk Shows

The Wendy Williams Show Returns With Guest Hosts as Host Focuses on Health

Oct 12, 2021
Comment
Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Talks New Season: "It’s a Great Show. I Dare Anyone to Defy Me"

Sep 21, 2020
Comment
Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 10.29.32 AM
Talk Shows

The Wendy Williams Show Halts Production Until January

Dec 11, 2020
Comment
Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

WATCH: Wendy Williams Provides Talk Show Update, Tells Fans "I Miss You"

Jun 11, 2020
Comment