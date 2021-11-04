Photo provided by CBS

On The Young and the Restless, Abby has been dealt a tough hand. Her character is dealing with new motherhood and her husband's presumed death. Ordway spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what's to come for Mrs. Chancellor.

How might Abby handle the challenges in her life? Ordway said:

Yes, it’s going to be a very difficult time for her, but Abby needs to find happiness at some point because she’s having a rough go of it. She’s so happy to be a mother, but now the thought of doing this on her own is very daunting for her. It’s hard to be Abby Newman sometimes.

Abby will need support from everyone in her life, including her son's biological father, Devon (Bryton James). What's in store for the pair? Ordway dished:

I feel like there are cool things coming up for them even though I really don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve been pitching a Devon/Abby storyline for almost nine years now, so when they said that Abby’s egg would be fertilized by Devon’s sperm, I was like, ‘This is perfect! They’re going to be together in some way!’ Also, that shows you just how much pull I have with the writers. I’ve been pitching Devon and Abby for so long that it almost became like a running joke. Of course, the writers are much smarter than me, so I just trust that they have an exciting story coming up for Abby.

She added: