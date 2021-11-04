U.K. Soap Star Sarah Jayne Dunn Exits Hollyoaks After Joining OnlyFans

Channel 4/Lime Pictures

UK soap star Sarah Jayne Dunn recently made headlines for joining OnlyFans. It has now been announced that the Hollyoaks star is out at the sudser.

A spokesperson for Hollyoaks told The Sun:

Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it.

We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain 18+ websites.

We had hoped we could reach a resolution with Sarah that would allow her to remain in her role as Mandy, but we respect her choice to continue to produce content on OnlyFans.

In the past four years since her return to the show her legacy character has been an integral part of some our most important storylines and we will be very sad to see her go.

An insider informed The Sun:

Nobody at the show wishes to condemn people’s personal decisions about OnlyFans or online content – and of course women are totally free to make their own choices about the sort of photographs they wish to take of themselves – but this was about whether it is something that tallies with the show’s audience.