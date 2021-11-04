WATCH: The View's Whoopi Goldberg as Meagan Good's No Nonsense Boss in Harlem Trailer (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is headed to the small screen, uptown. Goldberg will star in the Amazon Studios comedy, Harlem. Created by Girls Trip's Tracy Oliver, the series focuses on four friends from college residing in Harlem, and how they navigate through the choppy waters of careers, relationships and sex. Meagan Good stars as Camille a smart anthropology professor at Columbia University, who has vast knowledge of dating norms in different cultures, but is having problems trying to get her love life together.

Goldberg stars as her tough boss, Dr. Elise Pruitt. Rounding out the cast is Empire's Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust fund baby and struggling fashion designer who is a fool for love, and is trying to give back to the world. Jerrie Johnson portrays Tye, a successful queer dating app creator, who keeps vulnerable and romantic paramour's at a distance. Shoniqua Shandai plays Angie, a singer-actress who exudes confidence and has no filter, who also lives with Quinn.

Harlem debuts Dec. 3 on Amazon Prime.