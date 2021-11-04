Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis and Nicholas are fighting about their imploding relationship. Phyllis says she is tired of being the doting girlfriend, which makes Nicholas scoff. He thinks Phyllis is rubbing her obvious flirtation with Jack in his face. Phyllis thinks that unless they are having sex or playing video games, Nicholas treats her horribly.

Side Note: Did the implosion of their relationship seem to come out of nowhere to anyone else?

Phyllis says she is turning herself inside out to make him happy. Nicholas doesn’t think it is very neighborly of her to ask him to distance himself from his family. Phyllis EXPLODES by saying this is not her first Newman rodeo and her advice comes from first hand experience.

Side Note: I mean . . . Phyllis really did explode all over that room at the Grand Phoenix.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Abby Learns to Navigate Life Without Chance

Phyllis wants Nicholas’ sympathy . . . alas, he has none. He thinks Phyllis trying to take the high road is absurd. Phyllis counters that she wants more than sex and video games. She’s tired of keeping everything superficial. She wants something serious. Nicholas wants her to stop hating his family.

Side Note: Seems to me that Phyllis has every right to hate Victor.

Phyllis wants Nicholas to stop choosing his family over her. She thinks he is miserable because he is out of sorts with Victor and Victoria ,and is so jealous of Adam! She knows he will always sacrifice her and their relationship because of his dysfunctional relationship with his family. Phyllis can’t do this anymore. Nicholas turns to leave as Phyllis’ phone rings . . . it’s Jack.

Will Nicholas find anyone else to have sex and play video games with? Will that room at the Grand Phoenix survive Phyllis’ rage? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!