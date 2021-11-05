Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Is Willing to Risk Everything to Give Deacon a Chance (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for November 4, 2021
Author:
Annika Noelle

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope reminds Brooke that Deacon is her father and she finds him fascinating. She thinks he's led a very interesting life, is protective and sweet, and has a wicked sense of humor. Hope acknowledges she probably will be let down, but he's her father. Hope wants Brooke to let her learn the hard lesson on her own.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Gives Donna Her Walking Papers

Hope lets her mother know that she's the one paying the price, even if Brooke let Deacon into her life many years ago. Hope wonders if Brooke will deprive her of knowing her father.

Will Brooke back off and let Hope find out the hard way? Will Hope end up disappointed in Deacon? We want to hear from YOU!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb recap-3:31:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Brooke Thinks Thomas Is Obsessed With Hope (WATCH)

Mar 31, 2021
Comment
bb recap-4:1:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Thomas Snitches on Brooke to Hope (WATCH)

Apr 1, 2021
Comment
bb recap 10_7_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Deacon Thanks Hope For Giving Him… hope (WATCH)

Oct 7, 2021
Comment
bb recap 6:7:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Promises to Keep the Home Fires Burning (WATCH)

Jun 7, 2021
Comment