On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope reminds Brooke that Deacon is her father and she finds him fascinating. She thinks he's led a very interesting life, is protective and sweet, and has a wicked sense of humor. Hope acknowledges she probably will be let down, but he's her father. Hope wants Brooke to let her learn the hard lesson on her own.

Hope lets her mother know that she's the one paying the price, even if Brooke let Deacon into her life many years ago. Hope wonders if Brooke will deprive her of knowing her father.

