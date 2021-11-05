The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 8-12, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) tries her best to pull Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to her side of the Deacon (Sean Kanan) conversation.

Zende (Delon de Metz) recruits Quinn (Rena Sofer) to help him with Paris (Diamond White).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) asks Paris if she is Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) girlfriend.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is FUMING!

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns and FINALLY learns the truth about Jack (Ted King) and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) affair, and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) true parentage.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Quinn go to war.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hires Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to investigate Deacon and Sheila.

After her less than successful conversation with Brooke, Hope seeks to convince Ridge about Deacon.

Jack asks for a sit down with Sheila.

Thomas tries to sweep Paris off her feet.

Ridge loses his cool when Brooke appears to sympathize with Deacon.

