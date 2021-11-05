Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 8-12, 2021

Stacy Haiduk

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

If you think the desk at Basic Black is for work you'd be wrong. After Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe's (Galen Gering) reunion upon it last week, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets messages to seduce Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Is there a more romantic place in Salem? Apparently not. Mission accomplished, which sets off Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) internal rage.

Tied-up John (Drake Hogestyn) implores Marlena (Deidre Hall) to fight off the demon within. The Devil has a better idea . . . to move along to another body. Who's the lucky recipient? None other than Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk)!

