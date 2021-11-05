Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Promo: John's Herculean Efforts Drive The Devil Out of Marlena And Into Susan!

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 8-12, 2021
Author:
Stacy Haiduk

Stacy Haiduk

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

If you think the desk at Basic Black is for work you'd be wrong. After Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe's (Galen Gering) reunion upon it last week, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets messages to seduce Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Is there a more romantic place in Salem? Apparently not. Mission accomplished, which sets off Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) internal rage.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: MarDevil Runs Amok on HALL-o-ween!

Tied-up John (Drake Hogestyn) implores Marlena (Deidre Hall) to fight off the demon within. The Devil has a better idea . . . to move along to another body. Who's the lucky recipient? None other than Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk)!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days promo-3:26:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Jake Pulls Out His Green-Eyed Monster

Mar 26, 2021
Comment
days spoilers 11_5_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: MarDevil Pushes Brady to Seduce Chloe

1 hour ago
Comment
days-demons
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Fall Preview: The Devil Is So Busy in Salem (VIDEO)

Sep 17, 2021
Comment
days spoilers 9_17_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Johnny and Allie Read All About Grandma Marlena’s Dance With The Devil

Sep 17, 2021
Comment