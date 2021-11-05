Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 8-12, 2021

Eric Martsolf

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) has Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) shaken by her demonic fears for their baby.

Melinda (Tina Huang) lays into Ava (Tamara Braun).

Kristen touches base with Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Abigail (Marci Miller) bond.

Rafe (Galen Gering) considers the brilliant move of telling Ava about his desktop tryst with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Meanwhile, Nicole feels guilty and shoves Rafe back in Ava’s direction.

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) is thrilled that Ciara is pregnant.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) wedding day is here!

Chanel (Raven Bowens) discovers one of Paulina’s deceptions.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) notices Marlena’s less than appropriate behavior.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) runs into Ben and Ciara.

Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) life heads downhill.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Ava Faces Heat From Eli While Nicole and Rafe Create Their Own

Chanel gets her wardrobe for her turn as Celeste in Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) movie.

MarDevil stops Ben and Ciara from being clued-in by Susan.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Melinda come to terms.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has fun ribbing Ava about her arrest.

Eli (Lamon Archey) works with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) so she can see Doug (Bill Hayes).

MarDevil reveals herself to Susan.

The Devil makes a move to destroy John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) reveal the undead events of Halloween.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) discuss John’s absence.

MarDevil encourages Brady (Eric Martsolf) to get down and dirty with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!