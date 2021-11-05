Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Find Out How Queens Will Address Eve's Maternity Leave

Eve

A star of ABC's QueensEve is set to welcome her first child in Feb. 2022 and is going on maternity leave, according to Deadline. But that doesn't mean she's vacating her throne. She will still appear in most of the hit drama's original 13-episode order.

Deadline reported that the network and show producers have supported Eve, who has been commuting from the UK (where her family resides) to Atlanta to film. They adjusted the schedule so the Grammy-winning rapper could film additional scenes before her leave.

The website also stated that the storyline for Eve's character, Brianna AKA Professor Sex, is wrapped up in such a way that Eve can return should she choose to and if Queens is renewed for Season 2.

On Oct. 15, Eve shared the news that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, were expecting. She posted on Instagram:

